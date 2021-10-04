Despite a last-second loss against a spirited Brentford side at the weekend, David Moyes’ West Ham side continue to go from strength to strength.

That’s as much to do with the hard-working nature of many of their players as well as their technical skill sets.

The Scot clearly wants a decent ethic from his staff as a pre-requisite and probably goes some way to explaining why he perseveres with Jarrod Bowen even though the front man hadn’t scored in 17 games before his strike against the west Londoners.

Bowen’s team-mate, Pablo Fornals, has even tipped him for international honours.

“He’s trying to score every game and he’s playing a massive part of this West Ham team right now,” he said to WHUTV, cited by the official West Ham website.

“Why not? Soon, England could make a call for him – he deserves it the same or more than players who are going, so I think if he keeps playing at this level, one hundred per cent he’s going to have his chance.”

It’s hard to imagine Bowen playing his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad at this late stage, though it’s possible he could be one for the future.

At 24 years of age he has plenty of time to make his mark at international level, but will certainly have to up his goalscoring output in the meantime.