Awkward! Kids hilariously crash MUTV interview to demand “Ole out!” and call summer signing “crap”

Manchester United will be disappointed at this footage that has made it onto their in-house coverage of the Everton game.

Watch the hilarious moment below as two kids interrupt an interview, first by pulling silly faces, and then by calling for the sacking of struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

One of them also declares that expensive summer signing Jadon Sancho is “crap”!

It was a pretty awkward moment, with the presenter clearly annoyed to have trusted those kids to behave themselves…

