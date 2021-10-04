Kylian Mbappe gives Liverpool hope of sealing DREAM transfer

Liverpool will be on alert after Kylian Mbappe revealed that he wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The France international has made it clear he informed PSG of his desire to leave in the most recent transfer window so they could receive a fee for him, with his contract now due to expire at the end of the season.

With PSG refusing to sanction a departure, Mbappe now seems to have made it clear he’s going to see out his contract and leave the Parc des Princes next summer.

“I asked to leave, because from the moment where I did not want to extend, I wanted for the club to receive a transfer fee so that they could bring in a quality replacement,” Mbappe told RMC Sport, as quoted by Get French Football News.

“This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I have had here, and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react.

“I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal and I respected that. I said, if you don’t want me to go I will stay.”

Liverpool are known long-term admirers of Mbappe, who could be an ideal long-term replacement for the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, whose form has dipped slightly in recent times.

He has won numerous accolades across his short career so far, including the 2018 World Cup with the French National team where Mbappe played a starring role.

He has also won Ligue 1 four times, the Coupe de France three times, the 2017 Golden Boy award, the FIFA World Cup golden boy award and the Ligue 1 player of the year award twice.

Mbappe has scored 167 times in 254 club games overall, paired with 17 goals in 49 international appearances.

Real Madrid will likely rival Liverpool for the 22-year-old’s signature, and it has previously been suggested that the Bernabeu would be his preferred destination.