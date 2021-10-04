Video: Jamie Carragher fires warning to Liverpool over Mohamed Salah contract situation

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has fired a clear warning to his old club over the future of Mohamed Salah.

Salah has started this season in sensational form, with Carragher expressing the view that it’s the best he’s ever seen the Egypt international play for Liverpool.

These are strong words indeed, with Salah generally one of the finest players in the world ever since he arrived at Anfield back in the summer of 2017.

Still, there’s no doubt that Liverpool need to show their star player how loved and appreciated he is by getting him tied down to a new contract as soon as possible, as Carragher notes in the video below…

Carragher insists that Liverpool cannot allow this saga to drag on, with Salah’s current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

The 29-year-old might not be the youngest, but Carragher believes he’s a player in great shape who could still perform at a very high level for a few more years.

