When Mo Salah dribbled through Manchester City’s defence on Sunday afternoon and put Liverpool 2-1 ahead at Anfield, the comparisons with Lionel Messi were inevitable.

The run and finish was indeed ‘Messi-esque,’ and it’s all we’ve come to expect of the Egyptian King.

Ever since he first pulled on the red jersey, Salah has been completely at home in his role as goalscorer supreme.

The word ‘legend’ is bandied around far too often these days, but in the time he’s been on the red half of Merseyside, Salah has certainly cemented his.

For all his excellence he’s no Messi, however.

TalkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, was quick to jump on the bandwagon, but when all is said and done, Salah isn’t fit to lace Messi’s boots.

? “Salah is the best player in the world.” ?? “I can’t look at anyone and think they’re doing better than Mo Salah right now!” ? “It’s a big statement but I think he’s the closest thing to Lionel Messi I have seen!” Jamie O’Hara compares Salah to Messi! ?? pic.twitter.com/Y8tQATwgE7 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 4, 2021

The Argentinian’s goals record far exceeds anything that Liverpool’s superstar has achieved, and the type of goal that Salah scored at the weekend, is meat and drink for Messi.

Add in 301 assists across his career per transfermarkt, the many chances he’s created and successful dribbles he’s produced…

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Salah is a pale imitation of one of the best to ever play the game.