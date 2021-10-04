Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has spoken to Empire of the Kop about a few key issues from yesterday’s big game between Jurgen Klopp’s side and Manchester City at Anfield.

The pundit believes one obvious issue with City’s team against Liverpool was that Jack Grealish didn’t look like he fitted in as a false-nine.

The England international made the big move to City from Aston Villa this summer, and it’s fair to say he hasn’t really got going yet at the Etihad Stadium.

See below as Collymore slams the decision to splash all that cash on Grealish when it was obvious City needed a striker instead…

??"Why on earth did they spend £100m on Jack Grealish?"@StanCollymore baffled by Manchester City's failure to acquire an out-and-out striker in the summer ?? #LFC pic.twitter.com/TJ4xyDi7PX — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 3, 2021

Liverpool were lucky not to be one or two goals down at half time, and one imagines City might have been able to punish them if they’d had someone like Sergio Aguero in their side.

It will be interesting to see if Grealish can come back from this and find a role that works for him in Pep Guardiola’s side.