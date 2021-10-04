The Pandora Papers, a collaborative investigation coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), has uncovered evidence that Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, kept some earnings from the Spanish tax authorities.

According to El Pais, Guardiola took advantage of a Spanish tax amnesty in 2012 to regularise his fiscal situation.

During his time in Qatar from 2003 to 2005, when he played for Al Ahli, any salary earned by Guardiola was deposited in an Andorran bank, but the tax authorities weren’t made aware until 2012.

Intriguingly, El Pais note that the Man City manager was listed as the legal representative of Repox Investments, a Panamanian company.

MORE: Lucky Liverpool

It’s believed that Repox were nothing but a ‘shell company’ whose creation helped to hide the details of the real owner of the funds in Andorra.

Afsi was created in 1997 by Andbank, the oldest private bank in Andorra, and has played a key role in the Pandora Papers scandal.

More Stories / Latest News Jarrod Bowen tipped for England call-up by West Ham team-mate Fornals Man United legend takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo antics after Everton game Video: Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel told to shut up after referee complaints

Having made a 10 percent payment, Guardiola is believed to have received a Spanish government pardon, and El Pais note that he hasn’t been inspected by any tax authorities since 2012.