Manchester United players unhappy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, including two summer signings

Manchester United players are reportedly growing increasingly unhappy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to latest reports.

The Red Devils are in a poor run of form at the moment, having recently been beaten by Young Boys in the Champions League, West Ham in the Carabao Cup, and Aston Villa in the Premier League, before a draw at home to Everton at the weekend.

After spending so much money, it’s not too surprising that the pressure now seems to be growing on Solskjaer, with the Telegraph reporting that the Norwegian tactician has a number of issues, including unhappy players.

Apparently as many as five players are not pleased with how Solskjaer is running things, including, most worryingly, two of the club’s big summer signings in Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has looked particularly off the boil at Old Trafford so far, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he was struggling to adjust to Solskjaer’s tactics, as he’s often looked a bit lost and out of place.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, surely has very high standards after all the success he had at United in his first spell with the club, as well as in his legendary career at Real Madrid.

The Portugal international will have worked under some of the very finest managers in the game, and it’s looking increasingly hard to argue that Solskjaer will ever really be up there in that bracket.