James Milner should have been sent off for a second cautionable offence when he denied a promising attack in the 74th minute.

I don’t think anyone would have complained if Paul Tierney dismissed the Liverpool full-back for the foul on Bernardo Silva.

Referee Tierney had a decent game, but let himself down by not making the big call. That incensed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who showed his frustration and was booked.

I don’t condone Pep’s actions, but if Tierney had shown a yellow in the first place, the flashpoint would have been avoided.

Milner also fouled Phil Foden on 31 minutes but it was a subjective decision and Tierney didn’t deem it was a free-kick.

It was outside the area and VAR doesn’t intervene in situations like this.

Had Tierney given a free-kick, he would have to consider whether Milner denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

The Liverpool man was finally cautioned on 42 minutes when he pulled Foden back – and Tierney was right to brandish the yellow card in this instance.

