“It’s nonsense” – German wonderkid insists if Man City tried to sign him he “would turn it down”

Borussia Monchengladbach wonderkid Luca Netz insists he is too young to be sealing a transfer to Manchester City, saying he’s turned them down in the past and would do so again.

The 18-year-old defender looks a huge prospect and it’s not too surprising that a big club like Man City have been in for him, but he sounds like a player with his head screwed on right.

Netz seems happy to continue his development where he is instead of just jumping at the chance to take the first big offer that comes along, and that could end up being the best thing for developing his game over the next few years.

So many young players want to be involved in the biggest matches straight away, but Netz believes it’s “nonsense” to be making a move like that at this early stage in his career.

Speaking to Bild, as translated by the Sun, Netz said: “I think it’s nonsense to switch to Man City at such a young age.

“Even if I were to get another offer now, I would turn it down.

“I have a clear plan, and it’s simply too early for the Premier League.

“It’s important for me to play for Borussia, to gain experience and to develop steadily.

“Then we will see what happens in a few years.”

It will be interesting to see if City show an interest in the teenager again at some point after his strong rejection of them here.