Man United legend takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo antics after Everton game

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo for the way he stormed off the pitch at the end of the Everton game on Saturday.

The former Red Devils right-back was clearly not happy with Ronaldo’s behaviour, with the Portugal international spotted walking down the tunnel on his own muttering to himself with clear frustration on his face after a disappointing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Watch the video below as Neville discusses the saga with Martin Tyler, who asks the pundit if he’s being unfair by saying it looked like a personal statement from Ronaldo, rather than something for the good of the team.

Neville responded by saying it’s not unfair, and he can’t say he liked what he saw…

Neville added that Ronaldo is intelligent enough to know that scenes like that will just add to the pressure Solskjaer is under, which doesn’t help an already difficult situation at the club.

Solskjaer is not living up to expectations at the moment, but most Man Utd fans will surely want to see more unity and professionalism from star players like Ronaldo.