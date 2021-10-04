“That has got to stop now” – Neville urges Solskjaer to make this change to lift struggling Man United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has sent a very clear message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – he needs to stop rotating so much and pick a settled XI.

The pundit is concerned that Solskjaer doesn’t seem to know his best line up and frequently makes a large number of changes to the team in each game, which isn’t allowing anyone to fully settle.

Speaking in the video below, Neville made it clear he wants to see Solskjaer do what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola have done with their sides, with both becoming major forces in the English game in the last few years…

Neville certainly has a point, and it comes after Solskjaer’s risky changes to his team to take on Everton clearly backfired.

The Norwegian tactician rested Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, and the Red Devils didn’t look good enough at any point as they dropped points at home once again.

Solskjaer would do well to figure out what selection works best and stick with it in order to get a bit more cohesion at Old Trafford.