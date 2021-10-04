Indiscretions whilst away with the England national team seem an awful long time ago now for Phil Foden.

As with the vast majority of young people, Foden made a mistake, albeit his ensured the temporary curtailment of his international aspirations.

Since then, the 21-year-old has knuckled down and sought to become a mainstay for Pep Guardiola’s Man City side, as well as for Gareth Southgate.

His maturity in the Super Sunday match against Liverpool once again evidenced how far the youngster has come in such a short space of time.

Moreover, his finish in front of the Kop was masterful in its execution.

Perhaps the most noticeable thing about the goal was that it was expected. As soon as he received possession a hush descended on Anfield.

It was as if everyone knew what was coming next, and Foden delivered. As he has done consistently over the past 12 months.

Such confidence in the biggest games at his tender age marks him out for greatness.

He’s coming of age now, and the rest of the Premier League need to watch out. He’s only going to get better.