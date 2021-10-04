There’s little doubt that Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar, remains one of the best footballers on the planet.

Ever since he burst onto the scene in Brazil as a youngster, his career has gone from strength to strength.

He hasn’t perhaps hit the highest of heights, as was expected, but he remains in the top bracket of professionals playing the game today.

For all of his natural skill and showmanship, however, there’s another side to him that seemingly rubs people up the wrong way.

Indeed, one of PSG’s ex-players has detailed just why that is.

“He is a great player, no one can dispute that, but he has become a spoilt brat and he bosses everyone around,” former PSG star, Edouard Cisse, was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“At Barcelona there was a structure. [Neymar] had a cleaner style of play, although he dribbled more.

“His job was to break the defensive line, make the difference and pass the ball to the general [Lionel] Messi.

“He did it so well that he became his ‘alter ego’.”

Despite playing alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, in surely one of the most feared strike forces in football history, PSG were still downed by Rennes at the weekend.

If the Brazilian really wants to cement a legacy, then being the main man at PSG and securing European glory whilst there is the way to go.