Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be kicking himself that his Man United side didn’t take advantage of the chance to earn all three points against Everton after taking a first-half lead.

As on so many occasions under the Norwegian, particularly at Old Trafford, the Red Devils were pegged back and, ultimately, had to be happy with a point.

It’s that inability to get over the line in games which is hindering their chances of building a title-winning squad.

Peter Crouch, writing for the Daily Mail, believes there are two midfielders who could help United to finally get the monkey off of their backs.

Both West Ham’s Declan Rice and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips had an excellent Euro 2020 tournament with England, and Crouch has suggested that either would complement what United already have in situ.

Whether Solskjaer is the right man to get them to the title is another discussion point entirely.

There is a feeling of now or never as far as United finally winning the Premier League again is concerned.