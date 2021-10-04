Merseyside Police arrested three supporters on suspicion of possessing of flares ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City.

The action on the pitch was as entertaining as expected on Sunday as Liverpool and City played out a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

The Reds thought they might have won it when Mohamed Salah scored a superb goal with around 15 minutes left, but a deflected Kevin de Bruyne effort meant they had to settle for a draw.

The result was not a disastrous one for Jurgen Klopp’s men, but there were some less desirable incidents off the pitch.

Merseyside Police have confirmed they made three arrests on the afternoon on suspicion of possessing flares.

All three were taken into custody on suspicion of breaching rules which do not allow supporters to take pyrotechnics into football stadiums in the UK.

The statement read: “We can confirm that three men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing flares in Anfield before the game between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC today, Sunday 3 October.

“At around 3.05pm, three men were identified by officers as having possession of flares in the Anfield Road area, one of which was thrown, causing no damage or injury.

“All were detained and have been arrested and taken into custody.

“A 38-year-old man from Liverpool City Centre was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Fireworks Act after a flare was reportedly thrown in the road.

“A 35-year-old man from Belfast, Northern Ireland was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Fireworks Act after a lit flare was reportedly discarded on the ground; and possession of cannabis found when he was searched.