Jamie O’Hara has made the rather bold claim that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the closest thing he’s seen to Lionel Messi.

The pundit, speaking on talkSPORT admitted that it was a big statement to be making, but he couldn’t resist singing the praises of the Egypt international after his world class performance for Liverpool against Manchester City yesterday.

It’s been a strong start to the season as a whole from Salah, who continues to deliver remarkably consistently at this level, to the extent that we’ve perhaps all got a bit used do it.

There might be a case for saying we all need to appreciate Salah a bit more, and O’Hara certainly doesn’t hold back with his glowing praise of the 29-year-old in the video clip below…

? “Salah is the best player in the world.” ?? “I can’t look at anyone and think they’re doing better than Mo Salah right now!” ? “It’s a big statement but I think he’s the closest thing to Lionel Messi I have seen!” Jamie O’Hara compares Salah to Messi! ?? pic.twitter.com/Y8tQATwgE7 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 4, 2021

If Salah keeps playing like this he could surely be in with a shout of the Ballon d’Or this year, though there will surely be stiff competition from the usual suspects.

Messi himself seems like a leading candidate, and Robert Lewandowski is another who seems to be in with a shot, while there’s even been talk of N’Golo Kante or Jorginho.