Photo: Free agent Serge Aurier joins La Liga’s only unbeaten side Villarreal

Despite being way down in 11th place in La Liga, Unai Emery’s Villarreal side are the only unbeaten side in the Spanish top-flight after Espanyol emerged triumphant in their match against leaders, Real Madrid, on Sunday.

If the Yellow Submarine can start converting their draws into wins, they’ll soon find themselves back in the upper echelons of the division.

One player that will be helping them try to achieve that is Serge Aurier.

After agreeing to terminate his Tottenham Hotspur contract in August, the Frenchman arrives at the Estadio de la Ceramica as a free agent, and one with plenty of experience.