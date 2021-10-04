Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United stumbled again over the weekend, drawing with Everton at home and missing the chance to remain level on points with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

The disappointing result wasn’t altogether surprising given United’s lack of consistency this season, this being the fifth game they have failed to win across all competitions.

But there was indeed a big surprise and one that came before kick-off when it emerged Ronaldo would start from the bench.

It has been a busy period of late for United, who beat Villarreal in the Champions League thanks to Ronaldo on Wednesday night.

But benching the 36-year-old is a big call, and one that clearly didn’t work out for Solskjaer after his side could only draw with the Toffees.

And on the back of the result, pundit O’Hara has slammed the Norwe1gian.

“You don’t bench Ronaldo,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT Breakfast. “You start him, win the game two or three nil and then you take him off.

“You put him on in the 57th minute anyway, so he has played enough football to be tired after the game. It’s not like you’re resting him and not using him at all.

“You’ve brought him on when it is not going well, so of course he got it wrong. He gets it wrong every week!

“I’m just sick and tired of the same conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his tactics and how he is not getting it right.