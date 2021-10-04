Garth Crooks has given us his latest Premier League team of the week following some great action in the English top flight over the weekend.

Leading title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield yesterday, so it’s not too surprising to see a few players from that game in Crooks’ latest line up on BBC Sport.

Mohamed Salah scored a stunning solo goal and is among the attackers in this XI, while Man City duo Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden also shone brightly in that game and made it into the team in the graphic below…

It perhaps seems a tad harsh that there aren’t more Liverpool or City players in the line up, but there’s no doubt that Tottenham duo Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg and Son Heung-min also put in great shifts this weekend.

Andros Townsend was also a key player for Everton as he scored in their impressive 1-1 draw away to Manchester United, while Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah continues to impress after being given more opportunities by Thomas Tuchel this season.

Players from Wolves, Leeds and Brentford also made Crooks’ line up in the last team of the week before the upcoming international break.