Atletico Madrid become the latest club to show interest in Chelsea transfer raid

Atletico Madrid are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer swoop for struggling Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

The Germany international has not lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge since joining from RB Leipzig last season, and it seems his future is already in serious doubt if recent transfer rumours are to be believed.

The Telegraph have claimed that Werner could consider his future at Chelsea, while Football Insider have linked him as a target for Bayern Munich.

Now Transfer Market Web have also mentioned Atletico Madrid as suitors for Werner, and it could be that the La Liga giants are one of the more realistic options for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea and Atletico have a pretty strong relationship, and have done business together on several occasions in recent years.

Most recently, CFC took Saul Niguez on loan from the Spanish champions, while in the past they’ve also signed big names like Diego Costa from there, before later selling him back to them as well.

Werner could have an important role to play in Diego Simeone’s side after the struggles of recent signings Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann up front.