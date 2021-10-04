Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing up a potential deal for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

According to reports from Spanish website Todo Fichajes, Tottenham are weighing up a potential transfer for the 29-year-old, with Barca unsurprisingly keen to let him go.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo and managing football director Fabio Paratici, are interested in adding the Brazilian into the Tottenham squad because he is an “interesting asset”, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report states that Barcelona would be willing to do a cut-price deal to get him off of their books, with Coutinho hoovering up big wages that Barcelona simply cannot afford in their current state.

Of course, they only have themselves to blame for that mess. Big money acquisitions such as Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have swallowed a huge chunk of Barcelona’s capital resources, and when these players have not matched the financial investment of the club with on the pitch success, it has resulted in the disaster that is currently engulfing the Blaugrana.

Coutinho has been a huge disappointment at the Nou Camp despite previously shining at Liverpool. He has only managed to score 23 times, along with 14 assists in 96 total appearances in that time – far from the talent we saw when he was last in the Premier League.

His value now is expected to be around €30million, according to Todo Fichajes, and that could be worth a gamble for Spurs as it would no doubt be a bargain if he can get back to his best with a return to English football.

It would, however, be a gamble for Tottenham, given his dramatic drop-off in form in recent times, so we’re not sure how pleased the club’s fans would be if this deal went through.