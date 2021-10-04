Yet another disappointing result for Manchester United at the weekend, and yet another disappointing weekend for Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman can’t seem to get a regular run in the side, even when they’re not playing well.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the player and his representatives have had enough.

According to Calciomercato cited by the Mirror, the midfielder is seeking an Old Trafford exit in January, with the player’s agent apparently working hard behind the scenes to ensure just such an eventuality occurs.

Both Internazionale and Juventus are credited with an interest in a player who played a vital part in Ajax’s recent run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Though van de Beek will likely be written off as a flop, the truth is that he’s never been given a chance to show what he can do.

A footballer’s entire game is based around confidence just as much as technical ability.

The midfielder has bundles of the latter but his treatment by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen the confidence drain from every pore.

A move away makes sense for all parties.