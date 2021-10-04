When Andros Townsend stroked home Everton’s equaliser at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in front of the ecstatic Toffees fans was pre-planned.

As he told Laura Woods and Jamie O’Hara on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, he was only supposed to do it late in the game, but the magnitude of the occasion clearly got the better of him.

Thankfully for Townsend, the Portuguese was so busy berating his team-mates that he didn’t see it. Had he done so, the Everton man believes that there was no way he’d have got Ronaldo’s shirt after the game.