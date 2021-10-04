Video: Claudio Ranieri spotted arriving at Watford as he looks certain to become new manager

Claudio Ranieri has arrived at Watford’s training ground, where he is expected to become the new head coach. 

Watford are expected to announce his appointment as their new head coach imminently.

You can see the video of Ranieri arriving at Watford’s training ground below:

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Ranieri is infamous for winning the Premier League in the 2015/16 season with Leicester City, in one of the biggest upsets across all of sporting history.

The Hornets sacked previous coach Xisco after their 1-0 defeat to Leeds on Saturday, with the team currently sat in 15th on seven points from as many games.

