Video: Ex-Man United defender picks up two yellow cards in 16 minutes in derby between Boca Juniors and River Plate

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo arrived at Boca Juniors from the Premier League side in 2021 following a six-year stint with the English club, where he made 122 appearances. 

Since heading back to Argentina to play for one of the biggest clubs in South America, Rojo has yet to play in a Superclásico between River Plate and Boca Juniors with supporters in the stands.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United ace scores to continue his excellent form with Flamengo
Arsenal shortlist one of Europe’s hottest prospects ahead of potential 2022 swoop
LeBron James hails Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after stunning display vs Manchester City

This weekend, Rojo got that opportunity, but the 31-year-old didn’t stay long on the pitch. Sixteen minutes into the fixture, the ex-Manchester United player picked up two yellow cards resulting in a red card and putting his team at a disadvantage.

River Plate would come away with a 2-1 victory as they made the most of the man advantage as both their goals came following Rojo’s red card.

More Stories Marcos Rojo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.