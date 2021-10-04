Video: Gary Lineker reveals where Ed Woodward was when he signed Cristiano Ronaldo for Man Utd

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has revealed that Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward signed footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo while in his back garden.

Lineker, a former Tottenham and Barcelona player, revealed on BBC sounds that he and the United chief were neighbours and as a result, he knew about when Ronaldo signed when he walked into his garden on the phone to who he believed to be the player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

Since returning to Old Trafford, Ronaldo has scored five times in seven games and is hoping to help fire United towards the Premier League title and the Champions League.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, scoring a staggering 679 times for his various clubs, as well as now holding the record for most international goals scored by a men’s footballer.

