Video: Manchester United ace scores to continue his excellent form with Flamengo

Manchester United failed to secure a permanent deal for Andreas Pereira with a European club this summer. As a result, the Premier League side agreed to another loan deal that saw the midfielder head to South America.

The 25-year-old joined Flamengo, and thus far, it seems as though he’s found a home with the Rio de Janeiro-based club. This weekend, the Manchester United midfielder scored his second goal with Flamengo against Club Athletico Paranaense on the counter-attack.

It seems as though if Pereira continues this form throughout the season, Flamengo will be looking to make his stay permanent.