After Manchester United limped to a tame 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Everton, the knives were out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian had committed the cardinal sin of dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the substitutes bench, which, he was well within his rights to do after the Portuguese’s exertions in the previous midweek against Villarreal.

A lacklustre 90 minutes from the Red Devils saw them pass up the chance of three points and top spot in the Premier League, prompting the ire of the faithful, however, talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan is right behind Solskjaer’s shuffling of his pack.