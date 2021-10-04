Video: Pundit suggests Ronaldo isn’t bigger than Man United but is bigger than Solskjaer

Manchester United re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo was arguably a dream come true for many.

However, with results not tending to go their way in some games this season, particularly at Old Trafford, that dream could soon turn into a nightmare.

The Portuguese has always held himself to the highest standards, both on and off the pitch, but there was clearly something missing from the team’s performance against Everton at the weekend.

It wasn’t the first time this season either, and Ronaldo’s reaction to it was to storm down the tunnel at the end of the match without stopping to acknowledge team-mates, opponents or supporters.

TalkSPORT pundit, Adrian Durham, suggested that such behaviour could indicate a big problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.