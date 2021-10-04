With Claudio Ranieri on the verge of being announced by Watford as their new manager, one pundit has warned the Hornets against the hire.
The 69-year-old Italian is still fondly remembered for taking Leicester City to an improbable Premier League title.
At the start of the 2015/16 campaign, they were 5,000-1 shots, and their victory will be talked about for decades to come.
However, talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan believes that his managerial record since then is a better barometer of his managerial skill set, and it doesn’t make for great reading.
? “If I was Watford I would not be employing Claudio Ranieri.”
? “He gets a lot more credit for #LCFC’s title win than possibly his managerial capabilities entitle him to.”@SJOpinion10 say #WatfordFC should not appoint “underwhelming” Claudio Ranieri if they want to stay up. pic.twitter.com/w4Cl2uqaES
