With Claudio Ranieri on the verge of being announced by Watford as their new manager, one pundit has warned the Hornets against the hire.

The 69-year-old Italian is still fondly remembered for taking Leicester City to an improbable Premier League title.

At the start of the 2015/16 campaign, they were 5,000-1 shots, and their victory will be talked about for decades to come.

However, talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan believes that his managerial record since then is a better barometer of his managerial skill set, and it doesn’t make for great reading.