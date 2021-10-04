Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has likened Borussia Dortmund to a current Premier League star.

Haaland is widely recognised as one of the best up-and-coming players in the world, and a transfer scrap is expected over his signature next summer.

The Norwegian was linked with a move away from Dortmund last summer, but his price tag put him out of reach for most.

A release clause that comes into play this summer should make things more interesting in 2022, and in the meantime, Haaland continues to impress.

The striker has already scored seven time sin Bundesliga alone, and he remains on his current trajectory towards being one of the very best players in the world, if he is not already.

Someone who has played against Haaland, Liverpool defender van Dijk, has been speaking about him in a recent interview, and he has made an interesting comparison between the striker and Leicester City star Jamie Vardy.

“Haaland is a special striker: he’s strong, he’s quick and he’s got all the attributes to make a defender’s life very, very difficult,” van Dijk told Sky Sports .

“The first time [playing against him] was when he came on at Anfield and scored for Salzburg. He was very quick, aggressive, very direct.

“It’s a bit like how Jamie Vardy plays, but Haaland is maybe a little bit stronger than Vardy.”