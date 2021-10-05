Young Arsenal star, Gabriel Martinelli, was beginning to make his mark at the Gunners before injury curtailed his excellence.

Since coming back from that unscheduled break, however, the 20-year-old has failed to establish himself in the first-team.

That’s likely to be as much to do with the summer business that Mikel Arteta did in the transfer market as the dip in the player’s own form.

If he thought a pathway back into the starting XI was going to get any easier, he’d be sorely mistaken.

Fichajes, cited by the Mirror, are reporting that the north Londoners are keeping an eye on Valencia’s exciting star, Goncalo Guedes.

At 24, Guedes has that little bit more experience and nous to offer Arteta, and, if transfermarkt‘s valuation of approximately £22.5m is accurate, Arsenal would be getting a bargain.

With much the same skill set as Martinelli, and a wonderful ability to break the lines with his powerful running, not to mention a decent eye for goal, Guedes’ hard-working ethic is what sets him apart from his contemporary at this stage.

Arteta has shown that he will give the youngsters their chance at the Emirates Stadium, but they can’t just expect to walk into the side.

Perhaps the knowledge of Guedes’ potential purchase will be enough for the player to knuckle down and prove the Spaniard wrong in terms of his team selections.