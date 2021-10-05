Not a day seems to go by at the moment without more bad news coming out of Barcelona.

After seemingly giving Ronald Koeman his backing before the Atletico Madrid defeat, Joan Laporta will surely have incensed his manager on Monday by refusing to allow him to give an interview to Dutch media.

According to MARCA, Koeman was due to speak with HLF8 regardless of whether he was still Barcelona manager or not.

The report states Laporta has vetoed the interview, but there doesn’t appear to be any reason given, other than he didn’t have permission to do so.

It’s yet another awkward moment in a fractious relationship between the pair. Let’s not forget that Laporta had made the ridiculous decision to give himself two weeks to find a replacement for Koeman at the start of his presidency, but would keep the Dutchman in the role if he couldn’t find anyone else, per Eurosport.

Then we’ve had the scenario where the president has insisted on a 4-3-3 formation and Riqui Puig playing, according to MARCA, so Koeman has dug his heels in and generally stuck to a 3-5-2 and only played Puig sparingly.

How much longer can this rocky marriage survive?