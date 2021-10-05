The real reason Said Benrahma appeared alongside Brentford matchwinner Yoane Wissa

Said Benrahma angered West Ham fans after a photo circulated showing him posing happily with Yoane Wissa after the defeat to Brentford.

The Algeria international has not entirely lived up to expectations since joining the Hammers from Brentford, so it’s not too surprising that this image rubbed a few fans up the wrong way.

However, reports have now emerged that clear up the confusion surrounding the picture below, which was actually taken before the game, rather than after it…

?| Saïd Benrahma & Yoane Wissa pic.twitter.com/zZCItXJGXd — Saïd Benrahma ? (@BenrahmaFR) October 4, 2021

Hopefully that will get some West Ham fans off Benrahma’s back!

Overall, there shouldn’t really be any scapegoats from the Brentford game as the team performance just wasn’t quite good enough against the impressive newly-promoted side, who have shown their quality against the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool so far this season.