Arsenal chief Kroenke ready to back Arteta as Premier League duo emerge as transfer targets

Arsenal’s board are reportedly prepared to back manager Mikel Arteta in the transfer market again as they draw up a list of possible replacements for Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners could do with making changes in attack in the near future, with Lacazette no longer looking particularly impressive when he does occasionally play, and that’s becoming increasingly rare as he falls out of favour with Arteta.

According to the Sun, Arsenal are now looking at two Premier League forwards in the form of Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa front-man Ollie Watkins.

These two have performed well in the English top flight in recent times, and could undoubtedly make a good fit at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope their club can continue to invest in this squad as it’s clear that they’re still not where they need to be.

The north London giants have spent big on rebuilding their squad in recent times, with the likes of Ben White, Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe among their recent big-name and big-money signings.

Still, with Lacazette struggling and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not at his best at the moment, there’s undoubtedly room for quality players like Calvert-Lewin or Watkins.