Chelsea ace remains a top transfer target for Euro giants

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is reportedly still a top transfer target for Inter Milan as they look to the market for a new signing in that area of the pitch.

Alonso has had more of a role at Chelsea this season, with Thomas Tuchel giving the Spaniard plenty of opportunities to start matches ahead of Ben Chilwell, which wouldn’t necessarily have been expected.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, however, Alonso continues to attract interest from Inter, with the Italian giants keeping an eye on the 30-year-old, whose contract expires in 2023.

It would be interesting to see how much Chelsea try to keep hold of Alonso, with Tuchel clearly still viewing him as an important player, even if he had been featuring a bit less under his predecessor Frank Lampard.

Marcos Alonso in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Man United chief makes decisive comment on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position
Club director hints at trying again for transfer of Manchester United star in January
Barcelona line up transfers of world class attacking duo after boost to finances

Most Chelsea fans would surely rather see Chilwell become the regular first choice on that left-hand side, though, so getting a decent price for Alonso could be seen as sensible business.

The Blues did business with Inter this summer as they brought Belgian goal machine Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge from the San Siro.

More Stories Marcos Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.