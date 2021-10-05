Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is reportedly enthusiastic about the possibility of replacing Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager, should the opportunity come along.

Wilder impressed in his time as Blades boss, helping the club to promotion to the Premier League, though things ended on a bit of a sour note for him as he was sacked back in March with the club bottom of the table.

Still, Newcastle could do with making a change after a tough time under Bruce, who remains hugely unpopular with the fans at St James’ Park.

According to the Chronicle, Wilder could be an option for Newcastle, with the 54-year-old said to be very keen to apply for the Magpies job if it becomes available.

Recent reports have suggested that Newcastle chief Mike Ashley is still backing Bruce, but his patience will surely be tested if things don’t improve soon.

Wilder might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but one imagines that most fans would probably think it’s an option worth considering if it means axing Bruce.