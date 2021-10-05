Cristiano Ronaldo has paid a touching tribute to the wife of close friend Jose Semedo after she tragically passed away.

Semedo’s wife Soraia passed away on Thursday morning at Curry Cabral Hospital in Lisbon following an infection which led to health complications.

Soraia was just 34 when she passed away and, of course, her death is a tragic loss to Jose and the rest of the family.

Following the news, Manchester United star Ronaldo has reached out to Semedo on Instagram to offer his support to his close friend from his Sporting CP days.

He wrote: “There are times when everything takes a back seat, including football.

“Last week, unexpectedly, a fantastic human being left, our dear Soraia, a wonderful mother and wife of one of the best friends that life has given me.

“Nothing can erase the pain of my brother Jose Semedo and the whole family.

“But we are together, today as always, in time to face this very difficult time.

“Rest in peace, my friend. We’ll never forget you.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of Ronaldo, his wife and his son sharing a meal with Jose and Soraia Semedo.

The families are clearly close friends, and the news will have shaken Ronaldo and his family.

Though, of course, it doesn’t compare to what the Semedo family are currently going through, and it’s nice to see Ronaldo and the rest of the world of football reaching out to send support.