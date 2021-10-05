Former La Liga manager in contention for Leeds job after Watford link never amounted to anything

Former Granada manager Diego Martinez is reportedly a possible candidate for the Leeds United job if Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t stay on at the club.

The Argentine’s future is set to be the subject of speculation again in the summer after he only signed a one-year deal to remain at Elland Road.

It’s also not been the best start to the 2021/22 campaign for Leeds, so it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising if the Yorkshire giants considered making a change in the dugout sooner rather than later.

According to The Athletic, Martinez is thought to be a manager in Leeds’ sights as a potential Bielsa successor, after he impressed a host of clubs in his time in La Liga.

Watford were also said to be interested in him after recently making a change, but opted for Claudio Ranieri instead and supposedly never made a formal approach to Martinez.

Leeds fans will no doubt be intrigued by the situation, but most would probably prefer to see the impressive Bielsa remain for the long-term.

