England have suffered an injury blow ahead of their upcoming clashes with Andorra and Hungary.

The Three Lions are unbeaten and atop their World Cup qualifying group with four games remaining, and they will look to extend their four-point lead over the course of this international period.

But they won’t be helped by a fresh injury blow which has seen key midfielder Kalvin Phillips pull out of the squad.

Gareth Southgate has relied upon Phillips heavily of late, including during the Euro 2020 run, but he will now have to do without his star holding midfielder.

It has been confirmed by England and Leeds United that Phillips picked up a calf strain over the weekend, and he will now stay with his club to undergo treatment.

Meanwhile, a replacement has already been called up, with Southampton star James Warde-Prowse getting the call up,

England kick off their October international fixtures against Andorra on Saturday away from home ahead of facing Hungary at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.