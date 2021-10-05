Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has set a timeline for agreeing a deal with PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe was a prime target for Los Blancos during the summer, but their efforts came up short amid a firm PSG stance.

Despite the risk of losing Mbappe for nothing next summer amid his expiring contract and reluctance to sign a new deal, the Ligue 1 side turned down bids from Real Madrid.

Though, for Los Blancos, it was a public display to show Mbappe how much they wanted him having been well aware PSG were not likely to budge.

And ahead of next summer, they can now look to sign the striker for nothing, as long as he doesn’t pen a new deal in the meantime.

Specifically, Real Madrid are free to agree a pre-contract agreement with Mbappe from January 1 ahead of the summer, and it seems that is the timeline Los Blancos chief Perez is working on.

“In January we will have news from Mbappe. We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved,” the Real president told El Debate, as noted by The Athletic.

