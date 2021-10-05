Gary Neville believes Manchester City missed the chance to rubber-stamp this year’s Premier League title.

City are among the early frontrunners for this season’s title having come into this season as defending champions.

Guardiola’s men are just one point behind leaders Chelsea having picked up four points from games against likely title rivals Liverpool and the Blues themselves.

It looks as though it might be one of the best title races for a number of years, however, and City will likely have to be at their very best to come out on top, compared to last term when they won it at a canter.

And Sky Sports pundit Neville believes there is one way City could have ensured they walked it again, and that was by signing Harry Kane.

Kane proved elusive during the summer window with Tottenham demanding a huge sum for their star striker, meaning City missed out.

But if they could have pulled off a deal, everything would have been different, according to Neville.

“I know Pep likes to play with a team of midfielders, but there is that doubt that exists only through them lacking a striker,” he told Sky Sports.

“If Manchester City had Harry Kane, I’m telling you now this league is done. It would be done.

“Forget the form that Kane is currently in. Against Liverpool with those City players, he’d have definitely taken one of those chances in the first half. He’s gold, so he’d remove any doubt that I have about City.”