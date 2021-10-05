For a big man, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ flyer, Adama Traore, sure can shift.

When he burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old at Barcelona, replacing Neymar for his first La Liga appearance, he was a player who appeared to have the ball glued to his foot even when dribbling at pace.

Eight years later, and after stints at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, Traore has found a more permanent home with Wolves.

However, his general output still remains as poor as it did when he broke through in Spain.

MORE: Liverpool’s transfer boost

Simply put, Traore has no end product.

There isn’t a problem with his build-up play, it’s what comes afterwards that is consistently letting him down.

49 – @Wolves‘ Adama Traoré has completed 49 dribbles in the @premierleague this season, at least 16 more than any other player in the big 5 European leagues this term. Might. pic.twitter.com/4mP8Vo5wdI — OptaIvan (@OptaIvan) October 5, 2021

He has the most completed dribbles in the top five European leagues this season, and has at least 16 more than his nearest rival, Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

More Stories / Latest News Man Utd right to remain relaxed over Paul Pogba contract situation Gary Neville thinks Man City missed golden opportunity to walk the Premier League title Arsenal’s move for Valencia star could spell trouble for Martinelli

Traore’s 49 in seven games represents an astonishing seven completed dribbles per game.

Equally as remarkable is the fact that, per transfermarkt, he hasn’t scored a goal or provided a single assist in all that time too.

It’s arguably why the big clubs, with respect to Wolves, are steering clear.