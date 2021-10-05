Opinion: The incredible Adama Traore stat that indicates why top clubs might not be interested in the Wolves man

For a big man, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ flyer, Adama Traore, sure can shift.

When he burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old at Barcelona, replacing Neymar for his first La Liga appearance, he was a player who appeared to have the ball glued to his foot even when dribbling at pace.

Eight years later, and after stints at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, Traore has found a more permanent home with Wolves.

However, his general output still remains as poor as it did when he broke through in Spain.

Simply put, Traore has no end product.

There isn’t a problem with his build-up play, it’s what comes afterwards that is consistently letting him down.

He has the most completed dribbles in the top five European leagues this season, and has at least 16 more than his nearest rival, Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

Traore’s 49 in seven games represents an astonishing seven completed dribbles per game.

Equally as remarkable is the fact that, per transfermarkt, he hasn’t scored a goal or provided a single assist in all that time too.

It’s arguably why the big clubs, with respect to Wolves, are steering clear.

