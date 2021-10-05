Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo has only worsened an existing problem at Manchester United.

It has been a mixed start to the campaign for the Reds, who have dropped points in three games already despite not yet playing any of the ‘big boys’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are still only just two points off leaders Chelsea after seven games, but their performances have raised concern, despite the addition of some key players in the summer, including Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

The Reds have also dropped points in the Champions League, losing to Young Boys before edging Villarreal after a largely poor performance.

And according to Sky Sports pundit Carragher, the cause of the problem is quite simple, and it has only been made worse by the signing of Ronaldo.

“They remain a team of individuals rather than a team. Cristiano Ronaldo has added to that rather than fixed it,” he wrote in his Telegraph column.

“Dropping five points in their last two home games highlighted lingering inconsistency.”

Carragher might just have a point, but one has to keep in mind the other impact Ronaldo has, and has already had.

Overall, United will be better off with Ronaldo, but they will need to learn to play as a united to aid Ronaldo, rather than to rely upon him.

It’s something Real Madrid, and Karim Benzema, in particular, mastered, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are yet to master it just yet.