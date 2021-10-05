Manchester United working on transfer deal for world class Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United are reportedly working on a transfer deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils are in a difficult position at the moment as they struggle to tie Pogba down to a new contract, with the France international set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

It seems increasingly like Pogba will be on his way out of Old Trafford, with several recent transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kessie is another top midfield player who is nearing the end of his contract with his current club, and Calciomercato claim Man Utd are trying to lure him in as their Pogba replacement.

Franck Kessie could be leaving AC Milan for Manchester United
PSG may also be in for Kessie as well as Pogba, so it won’t be easy for United to get this deal done, while other big names like Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have also shown an interest in the Ivory Coast international in the past.

Still, latest reports suggest MUFC are trying to establish themselves as being in pole position for Kessie, who could have a key role to play in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side if Pogba does leave.

