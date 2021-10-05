Despite being just 22 years of age, Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe, is approaching his 50th cap for the French national team and is already a mainstay of Didier Deschamps’ side.

However, his time with the World Cup winners isn’t going as well as might be expected.

With France being bombed out of the Euro 2020 tournament thanks to his penalty miss against Switzerland, the wave of abuse which followed has left the striker believing that perhaps France are better off without him.

According to an interview with L’Equipe, cited by Benchwarmers, the player wanted support after being racially abused for missing the decisive spot-kick, but was instead greeted with accusations of his ego causing problems for the side.

MORE: Liverpool’s transfer boost

That’s clearly hit home, and it’s not clear if Mbappe is going to follow through with his threat, take a temporary break or if he was just voicing his feelings in the interview.

Kylian Mbappé on reaction to his EURO 2020 performances: “I received the message, that my ego was what made us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won.” (L’Éq) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 4, 2021

What it does go to show is that one man is not bigger than the team, no matter how good they think they are.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Pundit says ‘not a cat in hell’s chance’ Newcastle United takeover goes through Photo: The day Man United fans Usain Bolt and Khabib met Sir Alex at Old Trafford Lionel Messi could still have been a Barcelona player says La Liga chief Tebas

Mbappe is one of the best in the world and destined to become one of the greatest strikers to have played the game.

Humility might be something he could bring more of to the table, however.