The first Premier League game back after the international break sees Claudio Ranieri’s debut on the Watford bench against Liverpool.

The Reds are flying high again under Jurgen Klopp, whilst it’s all change at Vicarage Road since Hornets owner, Gino Pozzo, sacked Xisco Munoz after the 1-0 loss against Leeds.

Ranieri would surely love to earn his first home victory in front of what should be a capacity crowd, though there may well be some bad blood before the first whistle sounds, adding some extra spice to the fixture.

MORE: Liverpool’s transfer boost

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool had asked for the kick-off time of 12.30pm to be moved back to an evening slot, in order to allow their three Brazilian players – Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, time to return from their international fixture against Uruguay.

Watford, as they’re perfectly entitled to do, opposed the request, citing travel inconvenience for supporters that would’ve likely already made arrangements to attend the game.

More Stories / Latest News Abuse survivors to launch group legal action for damages against Celtic Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival hasn’t changed anything for Edinson Cavani with the Uruguayan up for Man United challenge Newcastle United fans make their feelings about Steve Bruce crystal clear with 94.3% wanting him gone

Theoretically, that puts Liverpool at quite the disadvantage, given that their first-choice keeper and defensive midfielder will be missing.

Firmino hasn’t always started alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane this season, but his absence will surely be felt too.

It shouldn’t be forgotten either that it was at Vicarage Road where the Reds lost the opportunity of going an entire season unbeaten on the way to winning their maiden Premier League title.