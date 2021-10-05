Manchester City on alert for potential transfer raid on Guardiola’s old club

Manchester City are reportedly one of the clubs on alert for a potential transfer raid on Pep Guardiola’s old club Barcelona, with midfielder Sergi Roberto in their sights.

The Catalan giants are having a difficult season after a traumatic summer in which legendary player Lionel Messi left, and things could now be about to get worse for them.

Roberto is nearing the end of his contract at the Nou Camp, and Calciomercato report that Guardiola is keen to raid his old club to bring the 29-year-old to the Etihad Stadium.

City already have a world class squad full of quality in pretty much every position, but Roberto could be a useful addition on a free transfer due to his experience and ability to play in a wide variety of positions.

MORE: Manchester City lining up raid for ‘new Sergio Busquets’

Roberto has often operated in different midfield positions as well as at full-back, so he’d surely have a key role to play in Guardiola’s squad.

The Spaniard is not the biggest name or most exciting player, but it’s easy to see why City might be looking at him to add depth given that he’d be a low-cost option due to his current contract situation.