Man Utd considering two big-name replacements for Solskjaer, but one is already eyeing another job

Manchester United are reportedly considering two big-name replacements for the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season despite heavy investment in their squad in recent times, and it now looks like there is growing pressure on Solskjaer.

According to Todo Fichajes, former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte looks the most likely candidate to come in, though the report also mentions interest in former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

They add, however, that Zidane already has his eye on the French national team job in the future, so is willing to snub the likes of Man Utd to wait for that vacancy to become available.

Many MUFC fans would surely take either Conte or Zidane given their experience at the very highest level.

Solskjaer, by comparison, looked a slightly risky choice when he took over at Old Trafford due to having never held a position anywhere like as competitive as this one.

Conte and Zidane have both managed big clubs and won some of the most prestigious prizes in world football, so might now be required to take this United side to the next level.